Wondering about who will, and will not, be in action on Saturday in the NBA? A full injury report for every squad is available here, so continue reading.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Knicks vs. Bucks Injury Report

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Questionable (Illness), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims, C: Out (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), MarJon Beauchamp, SF: Questionable (Elbow), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Foot)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Clippers vs. Celtics Injury Report

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSC and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip), Kawhi Leonard, SF: Questionable (Hip)

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Luke Kornet, C: Out (Adductor)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSNO and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Cody Zeller, C: Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson, PF: Questionable (Illness), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Reggie Bullock, SF: Questionable (Illness), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSE and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel)

Pacers vs. Magic Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSIN and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Questionable (Knee/Heel)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Joe Ingles, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs, SG: Questionable (Wrist)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors vs. Jazz Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on SportsNet and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Jazz Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: Questionable (Foot), Omer Yurtseven, C: Questionable (Illness), Keyonte George, SG: Questionable (Foot), Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSE and BSSEX (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Nets vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on YES and BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Killian Hayes, PG: Questionable (Illness), Jalen Duren, C: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Henri Drell, SF: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Questionable (Nose), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Illness), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal)

Thunder vs. Lakers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSOK and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Lakers Injuries: LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Heel), Rui Hachimura, PF: Questionable (Wrist), Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Questionable (Back), Gabe Vincent, PG: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSW and KENS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Dante Exum, PG: Out (Contusion), Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Back), Dereck Lively, C: Out (Ankle), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Luka Doncic, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Wiggins, SF: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Brandin Podziemski, SG: Questionable (Back)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Malik Monk, SG: Questionable (Foot), JaVale McGee, C: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.