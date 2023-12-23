When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sammy Blais score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 4-1 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

