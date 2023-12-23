Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 23?
Can we expect Torey Krug scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Krug's shooting percentage is 1.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|21:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
