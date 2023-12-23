When the St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tyler Tucker find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in two games (zero shots).

Tucker has no points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:59 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:22 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

