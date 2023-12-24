Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 236.4 per game.

Hopkins has a team-best 919-yard campaign on 59 catches with six scores so far. He has been targeted on 116 occasions, and averages 65.6 yards.

Hopkins vs. the Seahawks

Hopkins vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD Eight players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Hopkins will play against the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 236.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 19 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 20th in the league in that category.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-111)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this year, Hopkins has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has received 28.0% of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (116 targets).

He has 919 receiving yards on 116 targets to rank 52nd in league play with 7.9 yards per target.

Hopkins has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 25.0% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 15 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

