Will Ryan Tannehill Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 16?
The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks are set to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Tannehill has rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries (6.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Tannehill has one rushing TD in six games.
Ryan Tannehill Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
