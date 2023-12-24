The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-9) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Seahawks vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Seahawks taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 63.0% chance to win.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Seattle is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

The Titans have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +142 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)



Tennessee (+3) The Seahawks have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.

Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread six times this season (6-8-0).

In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee owns an ATS record of 2-4.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game, 39.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.9 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 41.5 points.

Seahawks games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (42.9%).

The Titans have hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 38.6 3

DeAndre Hopkins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 65.6 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.