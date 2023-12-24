Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

7-5 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 111-67 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Auburn

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

9-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 82-62 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Tennessee

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 65-46 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SEC Network

4. Kentucky

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 95-76 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Texas A&M

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 79-52 vs Houston Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

10-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 70-60 vs Rutgers

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

7. Florida

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win SEC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: W 96-57 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-1 | 18-13 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: W 70-43 vs Elon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Ole Miss

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 18-13

12-0 | 18-13 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: W 89-72 vs Southern Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

10. Arkansas

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 83-73 vs Abilene Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

11. Georgia

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

9-3 | 16-15 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 78-60 vs North Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

12. Missouri

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-19

7-5 | 12-19 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 97-73 vs Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. LSU

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-5 | 11-20 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: W 87-66 vs Lamar

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-26

4-8 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 77-75 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game