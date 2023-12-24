At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, the Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Seahawks should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks are compiling 21.4 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 24th on defense with 23.9 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL (293.7 total yards per game) and 19th on defense (339.3 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Seahawks vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+2.5) Over (41.5) Seahawks 22, Titans 21

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 45.5% chance to win.

Tennessee has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Titans have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this year.

Games involving the Titans this year have averaged 40.3 points per game, a 1.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Seattle has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-3.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

The average total for Seahawks games this season has been 44.6, 3.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 23.9 22.3 23 20.6 24.9 Tennessee 18.4 21.5 22.7 19.1 14 23.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.