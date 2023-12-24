Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 236.4 per game.

Burks has posted a 185-yard year thus far (26.4 yards receiving per game), reeling in 12 throws on 24 targets.

Burks vs. the Seahawks

Burks vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed eight opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 236.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Seahawks have given up 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the league.

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks, in two of seven games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Burks has 5.8% of his team's target share (24 targets on 414 passing attempts).

He averages 7.7 yards per target this season (185 yards on 24 targets).

Burks, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.