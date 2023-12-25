Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of McKinnon's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 16, McKinnon has 21 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (32 targets) for 192 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Chiefs have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Isiah Pacheco (FP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 16 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|21
|60
|1
|2.9
|32
|25
|192
|4
McKinnon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|4
|19
|1
|3
|18
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|4
|11
|0
|3
|19
|1
