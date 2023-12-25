Mecole Hardman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Hardman's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 16, Hardman has nine receptions for 47 yards -- 5.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Rashee Rice (FP/hamstring): 68 Rec; 754 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Travis Kelce (FP/neck): 85 Rec; 924 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hardman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 47 60 0 5.2

Hardman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 1 6 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 10 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

