The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (21-10) ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (15-14) currently features only one player. The matchup begins at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 from Ball Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nuggets took care of business in their most recent matchup 102-95 against the Hornets on Saturday. Michael Porter Jr.'s team-high 22 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.

The Warriors took care of business in their most recent game 126-106 against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. In the Warriors' win, Klay Thompson led the team with 28 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Wiggins SF Questionable Illness 12.3 4.6 1.1 Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 233.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.