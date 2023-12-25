Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Monday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 2.1 more than his season average of 26.4.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 15.5. That's 1.0 less than his season average.

He has collected 7.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 14.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Gordon averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 28.5-point prop total for Curry on Monday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 28.3.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Curry has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

Curry averages 4.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -161)

The 19.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Thompson has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.