Travis Kelce has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders have allowed 209.6 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Kelce has a team-best 924-yard year thus far (71.1 yards per game), with five touchdowns. He has reeled in 85 balls on 110 targets.

Kelce vs. the Raiders

Kelce vs the Raiders (since 2021): 5 GP / 60 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 60 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 209.6 passing yards the Raiders concede per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Raiders' defense is 13th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-111)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in five of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has been targeted on 110 of his team's 531 passing attempts this season (20.7% target share).

He has been targeted 110 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 14.7% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Kelce (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 20.7% of the time in the red zone (82 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

