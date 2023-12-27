The Dallas Stars will travel to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, December 27, with the Stars victorious in three straight games.

The Stars-Blues matchup can be seen on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues Stars 4-3 (F/OT) STL 10/12/2023 Stars Blues 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 23rd in the league.

The Blues have 99 goals this season (three per game), 20th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 33 13 24 37 20 26 54% Pavel Buchnevich 31 12 16 28 22 22 25.7% Jordan Kyrou 33 9 16 25 21 19 33.3% Kevin Hayes 33 9 10 19 13 21 58.4% Justin Faulk 33 2 15 17 14 19 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 99 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (112 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players