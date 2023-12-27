The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Blues vs. Stars Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' 13 goals and 24 assists in 33 matchups give him 37 points on the season.

With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 31 contests, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' offense.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 6-5-0 in 12 games this season, conceding 28 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 263 saves and a .904 save percentage, 31st in the league.

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, with 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:10 per game.

Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists).

Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists in 31 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (9-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 37th in the NHL.

Blues vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3 22nd 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 23rd 29.8 Shots 30.6 16th 17th 30.7 Shots Allowed 32 24th 13th 22.11% Power Play % 11.58% 31st 2nd 86.41% Penalty Kill % 78.89% 21st

