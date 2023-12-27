Drew County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Drew County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Drew County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGehee High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rison High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
