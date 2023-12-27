The St. Louis Blues, including Jordan Kyrou, are in action Wednesday versus the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kyrou's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In seven of 33 games this year Kyrou has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 16 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points seven times.

Kyrou has an assist in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Kyrou hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 25 Points 4 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

