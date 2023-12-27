Robert Thomas will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars face off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Thomas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas has averaged 20:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Thomas has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Thomas has a point in 23 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 10 times.

Thomas has an assist in 16 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Thomas hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 37 Points 4 13 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

