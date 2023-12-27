Sebastian County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Sebastian County, Arkansas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sebastian County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waldron High School at Hackett High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heavener High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 8:20 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.