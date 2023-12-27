Torey Krug Game Preview: Blues vs. Stars - December 27
The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Krug interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Torey Krug vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Krug Season Stats Insights
- Krug has averaged 21:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).
- In one of 33 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, Krug has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Krug has an assist in 12 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Krug has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Krug Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|33
|Games
|5
|16
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|2
