Thursday's game at Lloyd Noble Center has the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) squaring off against the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 87-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.

There is no line set for the game.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 87, Central Arkansas 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-28.3)

Oklahoma (-28.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Oklahoma is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Central Arkansas' 6-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Sooners are 5-5-0 and the Bears are 5-7-0.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears put up 69.2 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per contest (291st in college basketball). They have a -84 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The 35.8 rebounds per game Central Arkansas accumulates rank 224th in the country, 3.7 fewer than the 39.5 its opponents record.

Central Arkansas makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9. It shoots 33.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.4%.

Central Arkansas has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (268th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

