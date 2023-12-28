The Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) go up against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

This season, Central Arkansas has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 152nd.

The Bears put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 63.1 the Sooners give up.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Central Arkansas is 3-6.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Arkansas is scoring 73.2 points per game, 7.5 more than it is averaging away (65.7).

In 2023-24 the Bears are giving up 12.6 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (81.4).

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (34.6%). But it drains the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (8.0 per game).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule