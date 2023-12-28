The Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) face the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-29.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Sooners games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

