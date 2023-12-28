The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Arkansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tucker Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elias Cato: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Johannes Kirispuu: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Otega Oweh: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sam Godwin: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
27th 84.8 Points Scored 70.4 276th
24th 62.9 Points Allowed 76.5 296th
72nd 39.4 Rebounds 36.2 204th
161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd
139th 8.0 3pt Made 8.3 109th
110th 14.7 Assists 13.9 164th
210th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 254th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.