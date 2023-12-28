Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|27th
|84.8
|Points Scored
|70.4
|276th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|296th
|72nd
|39.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|204th
|161st
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|103rd
|139th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|110th
|14.7
|Assists
|13.9
|164th
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|254th
