The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Elias Cato: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 27th 84.8 Points Scored 70.4 276th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 76.5 296th 72nd 39.4 Rebounds 36.2 204th 161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd 139th 8.0 3pt Made 8.3 109th 110th 14.7 Assists 13.9 164th 210th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 254th

