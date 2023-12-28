The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) take the court against the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) as heavy, 30.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -30.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Central Arkansas' games this season have had an average of 144.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Central Arkansas has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma has had more success against the spread than Central Arkansas this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-3-0, as opposed to the 6-6-0 record of Central Arkansas.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 6 60% 83.0 152.2 63.1 138.7 145.8 Central Arkansas 5 41.7% 69.2 152.2 75.6 138.7 150.7

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears put up 6.1 more points per game (69.2) than the Sooners give up to opponents (63.1).

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Central Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 7-3-0 1-0 5-5-0 Central Arkansas 6-6-0 0-0 5-7-0

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Central Arkansas 9-7 Home Record 6-8 2-8 Away Record 2-13 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

