Chicot County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Chicot County, Arkansas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dermott High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
