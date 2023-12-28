Desha County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Desha County, Arkansas today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGehee High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.