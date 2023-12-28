The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-115 win against the Pelicans, Bane totaled 27 points and seven assists.

We're going to break down Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.2 28.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.4 PRA -- 35 38.1 PR -- 29.7 32.7 3PM 4.5 3.5 4.0



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Nuggets

Bane has taken 19.9 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 21.4% and 22.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 26.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Bane's Grizzlies average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 110.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 24.8 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 32 15 3 3 1 0 2

