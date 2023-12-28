Drew County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Drew County, Arkansas today, we've got what you need.
Drew County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGehee High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
