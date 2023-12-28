Garland County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Garland County, Arkansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Catholic High School For Boys at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
