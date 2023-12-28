Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|225.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score above 225.5 points.
- Memphis has had an average of 219.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have won in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Memphis has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|14
|43.8%
|115.1
|222.4
|110.2
|222.6
|225.9
|Grizzlies
|11
|37.9%
|107.3
|222.4
|112.4
|222.6
|223.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .308 (4-9-0). On the road, it is .562 (9-7-0).
- The Grizzlies' 107.3 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 110.2 points.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|13-16
|4-3
|12-17
|Nuggets
|14-18
|4-6
|13-19
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Nuggets
|107.3
|115.1
|30
|14
|7-3
|14-5
|7-3
|16-3
|112.4
|110.2
|9
|4
|11-7
|8-7
|9-9
|13-2
