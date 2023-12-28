Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 28
The Memphis Grizzlies' (10-19) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Thursday, December 28 game against the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Grizzlies earned a 116-115 OT victory over the Pelicans. Ja Morant's team-leading 31 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2.0
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|3.4
|4.2
|1.4
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|9.1
|2.0
|3.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.