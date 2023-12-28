Thursday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-75 in favor of Little Rock. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 28.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 76, Tennessee Tech 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-1.3)

Little Rock (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Tennessee Tech is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Little Rock's 6-7-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 5-5-0 and the Trojans are 8-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. Tennessee Tech has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the past 10 games. Little Rock has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and are giving up 80.2 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball.

Little Rock ranks 213th in the country at 36 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.6 its opponents average.

Little Rock hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Little Rock and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 11.2 per game (125th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.