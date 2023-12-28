How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Little Rock shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 213th.
- The 78.8 points per game the Trojans put up are just 1.9 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (76.9).
- Little Rock has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Trojans ceded 10.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than away from home (83.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|W 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|W 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 90-60
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
