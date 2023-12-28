The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Little Rock shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 213th.

The 78.8 points per game the Trojans put up are just 1.9 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (76.9).

Little Rock has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Trojans ceded 10.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than away from home (83.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule