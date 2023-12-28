The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-1.5) 152.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

Little Rock has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Trojans games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

