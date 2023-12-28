Thursday's contest at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) taking on the Little Rock Trojans (1-10) at 6:30 PM (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Tennessee Tech, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Trojans are coming off of a 63-52 victory over Duquesne in their last outing on Thursday.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 64, Little Rock 61

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' best win this season came in a 63-52 victory against the Duquesne Dukes on December 21.

The Trojans have four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Little Rock has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Faith Lee: 13.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 41.7 FG% Jayla Brooks: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.5 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.5 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) Mesi Triplett: 4.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -171 scoring differential, falling short by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 51.5 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Trojans are averaging 9.6 fewer points per game at home (45.6) than on the road (55.2).

Little Rock is giving up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.6).

