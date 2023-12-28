Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Early: 15 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|237th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.5
|71st
|309th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|344th
|330th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|35.5
|230th
|362nd
|4.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|76th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7
|221st
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.1
|148th
|88th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11
|108th
