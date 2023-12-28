The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) after losing three straight road games. The Trojans are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 153.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Little Rock has an average total of 159.1 in its outings this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Little Rock has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Trojans have a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Little Rock, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 7 53.8% 78.8 149.6 80.2 157.1 153.4 Tennessee Tech 3 30% 70.8 149.6 76.9 157.1 141.6

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

Little Rock compiled an 11-7-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Trojans average only 1.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (76.9).

Little Rock is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 6-7-0 3-2 8-5-0 Tennessee Tech 6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Tennessee Tech 8-5 Home Record 11-5 2-16 Away Record 4-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

