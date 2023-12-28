The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Little Rock Trojans (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 51.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 65.1 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The 68.4 points per game the Golden Eagles record are just 1.3 more points than the Trojans give up (67.1).

Tennessee Tech is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Little Rock has a 1-6 record when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans' 38.2 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Faith Lee: 13.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 41.7 FG% Jayla Brooks: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.5 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.5 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Mesi Triplett: 4.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%

