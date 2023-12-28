The Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won five games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Grizzlies 105

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 7.5)

Nuggets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.8)

Nuggets (-12.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Grizzlies' .448 ATS win percentage (13-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .438 mark (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (40%) than Memphis (4-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 40.6% of the time this season (13 out of 32), less often than Memphis' games have (12 out of 29).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 20-8, while the Grizzlies are 5-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst squad in the NBA (107.3 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (112.4 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.6 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.4).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 24 per game.

Memphis is 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

