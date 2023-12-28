Pope County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Pope County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pope County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hector High School at Jessieville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Jessieville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.