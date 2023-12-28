Pulaski County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Catholic High School For Boys at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.