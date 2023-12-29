Ashley County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Ashley County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ashley County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGehee High School at Hamburg High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
