Benton County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Benton County, Arkansas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moon Area High School at Rogers Heritage High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.