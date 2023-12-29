The St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) will host the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche Blues 8-2 STL 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 111 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

With 101 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 34 13 24 37 20 27 54.1% Pavel Buchnevich 32 12 16 28 24 22 25% Jordan Kyrou 34 9 16 25 21 20 33.3% Kevin Hayes 34 9 10 19 13 22 57.9% Justin Faulk 34 2 15 17 15 19 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (128 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players