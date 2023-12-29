The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, will be on the ice Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Thinking about a wager on Schenn in the Blues-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Schenn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Schenn has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

In Schenn's 34 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 34 games this season, Schenn has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 34 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 6 16 Points 5 8 Goals 4 8 Assists 1

