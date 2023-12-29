Friday's game that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 29.

The Sugar Bears' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 75-57 win against Northwestern State.

Central Arkansas vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Central Arkansas vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 65, Alabama A&M 62

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Sugar Bears captured their best win of the season, a 56-45 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in our computer rankings.

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 229) on November 14

63-58 on the road over Little Rock (No. 238) on December 2

75-57 at home over Northwestern State (No. 259) on December 20

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 271) on November 24

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on November 29

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61) Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kinley Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears put up 67.9 points per game (155th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per contest (85th in college basketball). They have a +108 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

At home, the Sugar Bears score 71.3 points per game. Away, they score 66.4.

At home, Central Arkansas concedes 39.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.7.

