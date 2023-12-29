Cleveland County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cleveland County, Arkansas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cleveland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rison High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
